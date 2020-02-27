Home

ROBERTSON William (Bill) The family would like to thank all family and friends for their support, cards and floral tributes received at this sad time. We would also like to thank Collumbine Funeral Directors for their professional services and Iain Scoular for his comforting words. Thanks to ION Care & Support Services, who tended to Bill over the past year and to Glenbervie Golf Club for their excellent catering.
A retiring collection raised £850 for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
