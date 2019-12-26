|
|
|
SEMPLE William (Billy) Died peacefully at FVRH, December 17, 2019, aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Christina and father of late daughter Elizabeth.
Until we meet again.
Service 1 pm, on December 31, 2019, at Falkirk Crematorium. Family flowers only.
Loved always, sorely missed.
Daughter Margaret, Stewart, Scott, Laura and Alayna, granddaughter Kirsty, John and Family.
Love you lots, granddaughter Marge, Colleen and family.
You gave no one a last farewell,
Nor ever said goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knows why.
Brother Alex, Alice and family.
Remembered with love,
This day and every day.
Brother Tommy, Yvonne, Gordon and family.
Always in our hearts.
Sister Dinah, Donna, Piet and family.
You will be sorely missed.
Sister Elizabeth, Jim and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 26, 2019