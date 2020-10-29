|
|
|
SNEDDON William Suddenly but peacefully, on October 13, 2020. William Sneddon, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of Jean.
To my darling William,
You were my right hand,
whole world,
I'm lost without you,
You gave me the best years of my life,
And the memories will last forever. Love you and miss you,
Your darling Jean xxxx.
My dad, you taught and gave,
Me so much over the last 60 years,
I'll never forget my wee car.
Your cheque is in your top pocket. All my love Janice and Jimmy xxx.
Papa, you have left us heartbroken,
Our hero and the one person we could,
Always count on to be there for us,
There will never be another like you,
And we are so lucky and proud you were our papa,
We love you with all our hearts. Paul, Dawn and Jemma xxx.
To papa your loved and missed so much,
You sat us on your knee, drew with us,
And told us stories that we will treasure always.
Papa don't come back. Love always Grace, Bonnie, Andrew, Ellis, Honor and Foxx xxxxxx.
To us you were someone special,
Someone good and true,
You will never be forgotten,
We thought the world of you. Treasured memories from Robert, Archie, Monty and families.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 29, 2020