WATMORE William (Bill) On August 30, 2020, peacefully, at home, with his loving family by his side, aged 78 years.
You mean so much to me,
There is nothing I can say,
Can tell the grief that's in my heart,
As I think of you each day.
Treasured memories you left behind,
These words are written with sad regret,
From the heart of the wife who will never forget.
Love you always, Isobel xx.
He was a father very rare,
Content with home, always there,
A cheery smile, a heart of gold,
No finer Dad this world did hold.
See you later faither, William and Mandy xx.
Goodnight Grandpa.
Love you always, Stacey, Scott and Shannon xx.
Billy, my brother, best friend,
I will love and remember you,
Until my life ends.
See you in Heaven, James x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 10, 2020