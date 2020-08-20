|
|
|
RAMAGE Wilma Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on August 14, 2020, Wilma Ramage, aged 63 years, died suddenly but peacefully at 1.25 am. Loving wife of George Ramage. Also a loving mother, grandmother and great-nannie and mother-in-law.
God called your name so gently,
No one heard the footsteps of the angel drawing near,
Softly from the shadows,
There came a gentle call,
You closed your eyes and went
to sleep,
And gently left us all. Your loving husband George, daughters Angela and Claire, grandaugters Megan, Zoe, Amie and Jodi, great-grandson Joseph, sons-in-law Gordon and Dave.
Sleep tight Josie x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020