Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma RAMAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma RAMAGE

Notice Condolences

Wilma RAMAGE Notice
RAMAGE Wilma Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on August 14, 2020, Wilma Ramage, aged 63 years, died suddenly but peacefully at 1.25 am. Loving wife of George Ramage. Also a loving mother, grandmother and great-nannie and mother-in-law.
God called your name so gently,
No one heard the footsteps of the angel drawing near,
Softly from the shadows,
There came a gentle call,
You closed your eyes and went
to sleep,
And gently left us all. Your loving husband George, daughters Angela and Claire, grandaugters Megan, Zoe, Amie and Jodi, great-grandson Joseph, sons-in-law Gordon and Dave.
Sleep tight Josie x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -