A. Paul Rodriguez
Fayetteville—A. Paul Rodriguez 72, of Fayetteville, died on Friday, May 31, 2019
He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division from 1966-1968. A retired Home Inspector and Construction Inspector for The Departement of Defense. He is survived by his loving and caring wife Bernice of 52 years. Sons, Kevin and Mark (Susan). Six Grandchildren; Paul, Alex, Ben, Mackenzie, Carson and Aubri
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at Jernigan Warren Funeral Home, the funeral will be held at 12noon on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Jernigan Warren Chapel. Burial with Military Honors will take place at 2pm at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery after the funeral service.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The .
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 29301
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 1 to June 2, 2019