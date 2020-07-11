Adella Smith Pray
Fayetteville —Adella Smith Pray, 77, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday July 4, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 2, 1942 in Spartanburg, SC to the late Ethel Lowe Smith and William Perry Smith.
Adella was a charter member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church where she was active in church ministries and charity events. Her hobbies included crafting such as knitting, basket weaving, scrapbooking, and cross stitching. Adella loved cooking and baking, especially preparing breakfast for her family. She loved to spend time outdoors taking in the sights of nature on her patio or enjoying the natural beauty of the North Carolina coast. Adella's favorite time of the year was Christmas where she loved to spread the holiday joy with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert Pray; her daughter Juli Anne Pray; her grandson Xavior Pray Nix; her sister Linda Henderson; and her uncle Raymond Smith.
A private committal service for the family will be held at Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery with Pastor Damion Quaye officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will announced at a later date to be held at St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.