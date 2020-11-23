Agnes Eloise Melvin
Fayetteville—Agnes Eloise Melvin, 93, of Fayetteville passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at her home.
Agnes Eloise was born April 14, 1927 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Bessie and Harvey Melvin.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Neal Melvin, Aaron Melvin, Daniel Melvin, Bud "A. F." Melvin, Winford Melvin, and Jeff Melvin; sisters, Barbara Ann Garzon and Mystra Tyndall; nephews, Michael Mullins and Kenny Miller.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lafayette Memorial Park.
Agnes Eloise is survived by her sisters, Lenora Melvin Mullins and husband Mack and Mary Melvin Miller and fiance, Dalton ; several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301