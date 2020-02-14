|
Agnes Miller McLamb
Troutman—Agnes Mae Miller McLamb, 93, of Troutman, NC passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Agnes was born in Logan, WV on December 9, 1926 to the late Cleve and Myrtle Holsten Miller. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two husbands, Vernon Messer and Willis Elton McLamb; her five siblings, Eddie Miller, Raymond Miller, Almornia Patterson, Goldie Kirkkpatrick, and Mary Riley.
She was loved beyond measure and will be missed by those she leaves behind including her four children, Vernon H. Messer of Concord, NC, Linda M. Stevens of Lenoir City, TN, Janet M. Arnold of Statesville, NC, and Elaine M. Martin of Troutman, NC; Two "bonus" children, Donald J. Allen of Orlando FL and Thomas Dodd of Tyler, TX, her nephews with whom she shared her home and her love for many of their formative years; one brother, Jimmy P. Miller; eleven grandchildren, Barry, Nancy, George, Lisa, Aaron, Bryan, Lauren, Michelle, Chris, Richard and Dante; 18 great-grandchildren; and her devoted caretaker and friend of three years, Mrs. Laurie Tevepaugh.
Agnes was one of the original members of Hollandale Advent Christian Church in Spring Lake, serving God through the church for 60 years. She loved to read anything she could get her hands on, but her favorite books were westerns. She loved to keep her mind sharp and her hands busy by working on crossword puzzles and word scrambles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made on behalf of Agnes to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 202 Williamson Road, Mooresville, NC 28117.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake with Pastor Tom McMahon officiating. Interment will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville where she will be laid to rest beside her husband of 49 years, Elton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. There will be a reception for friends and family following the graveside service at the Marriott Courtyard in Spring Lake. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020