Agnes W. KrinerFayetteville—Agnes Faye Coltrain Wiggs Kriner, 87, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home.Born in Johnston County, Agnes was the daughter of the late George Hiram and Minnie Cecil Coltrain. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husbands, Ervin E. Wiggs and James P. Kriner; and her son Richard E. Wiggs.She is survived by her daughter, Linda Steen and husband Ron Richardson; sons, Ervin E. (Ross) Wiggs, Jr. and George I. Wiggs and wife Barbara; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Burial will follow at Wiggs Family Cemetery.Agnes was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.