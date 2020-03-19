|
|
Aileen B. (Baird) Jackson
Fayetteville—Aileen B. Jackson, 90, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. She was born February 24, 1930 in Elk Valley, TN to John and Mary Baird.
She is survived by two sons, David Jackson (Sherree Moore) of Covington, LA, Charles B. Jackson of Fayetteville, NC; one daughter, Jane Jackson (Janet Elliott) of Fayetteville, NC; two grandchildren, Brian J. Porter and Melinda (Michael) Cooper.
Aileen was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Baird.
A private celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020