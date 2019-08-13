|
Dr. Ajit Nagarji Naik
Fayetteville—Dr. Ajit Nagarji Naik, 68, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence. Born in Luanshya, Zambia, he was the son of Nagarji and Shantaben Naik of Pera, Gujarat, India.
He is survived by his wife, Anna, son Vatsal, daughter Shivangi, daughter in law Aarti, son in law Tapan, and grand daughter Aashna.
He has also left a large loving family of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews all over the United States.
Funeral services will be held from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Thursday, August 15 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
