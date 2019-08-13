Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-2191
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home

Dr. Ajit Nagarji Naik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Ajit Nagarji Naik Obituary
Dr. Ajit Nagarji Naik
Fayetteville—Dr. Ajit Nagarji Naik, 68, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence. Born in Luanshya, Zambia, he was the son of Nagarji and Shantaben Naik of Pera, Gujarat, India.
He is survived by his wife, Anna, son Vatsal, daughter Shivangi, daughter in law Aarti, son in law Tapan, and grand daughter Aashna.
He has also left a large loving family of brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews all over the United States.
Funeral services will be held from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Thursday, August 15 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ajit's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
Download Now