Alan Blain Wilkie
Fayetteville—Alan "Blain" Wilkie, 40, of Fayetteville, NC was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2020. He was the beloved son of Alan and Jean Wilkie; dear brother of Kamin Burns (husband Matt) and Christa Cook (husband Kevin); endearing uncle to Hunter and Alexandra Cole and Oliver and Sawyer Cook. For those that knew Blain he was: a Carolina, Clemson and Cowboys fan; Nascar fan; former DeMolay; an avid reader and loved sharing it with his mom. He loved fishing, hunting, and cooking with his daddy. He loved spending time with his family doing all those things. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life Service planned for a later date.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 8 to May 9, 2020