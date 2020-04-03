Home

Albert Daniel Newell

Albert Daniel Newell Obituary
Albert Daniel Newell
Fayetteville—78, Our beloved Deacon Albert Daniel Newell fulfilled his earthly journey on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He loved the Lord and his family with extraordinary fervor. He was a servant, a gentle-giant, a counselor and a friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Newell & Leona Alridge Newell; and five brothers; Milton, Will, James, Clarence, and Grady.
Albert leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and life partner of over 40 years, Ann T. Newell, children, Rome Johnson of Watertown, NY; Douglas Newell; Ebony Newell; Venus Newell, all of Fayetteville, NC; James Newell of Lexington, KY; a special grandson who became his fourth son and a caregiver, Isaiah Daniel Newell; sister, Mary Newell of Hattiesburg, MS; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends. He will forever be in our hearts!
The funeral services are semi-private due to the COVID-19.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
