Summerville-Boykin Mortuary Inc
65 Belgrade Ave
Garland, NC 28441
(910) 529-1341
Visitation
Sunday, May 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Summerville-Boykin Mortuary
65 Belgrade Ave
Garland, NC
Viewing
Sunday, May 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Summerville-Boykin Mortuary
65 Belgrade Ave
Garland, NC
Graveside service
Private
Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum
Entombment
Following Services
Private
Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum

Albert Summerville


1950 - 2020
Albert Summerville Obituary
Albert Summerville
Fayetteville—Mr. Albert Summerville, 69, of Fayetteville departed this life Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his home. He was the owner and operator of Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, Inc. in Garland, NC.
A visitation will be held Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 2-6 PM with the family being present from 2-4 PM, at Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, Inc. in Garland, NC. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum on Monday, May 11, 2020. Entombment will immediately follow the ceremony.
He is survived by a wife, Peggy Newman Summerville, of the home; children, Taunisha S. McNeill (Byron, III), of Smyrna, GA and Allison Summerville, of Huntersville, NC; sisters, Renee Summerville and Brenda S. Killet (Roscoe) of Fayetteville, NC and Mimi L. Wilson (Desmond) of Mesquite, TX; granddaughter, Summer Lauren McNeill; and grandson, Byron "Max" McNeill, IV, both of Smyrna, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the in loving memory of Albert Summerville.
There will be a viewing on Monday, May 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Wiseman Mortuary.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 8 to May 10, 2020
