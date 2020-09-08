1/
Alberta Bland Cannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta Bland Cannon
Fayetteville—Alberta Bland Cannon, 90 of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Alberta was born on August 26, 1930 in Carteret County, NC and has lived in Fayetteville since the 1970's. After decades of work, she retired from McCrory's Stores in the 1990's. Alberta will be remembered as caring, sweet-natured, strong, and fiercely dedicated to her family. Alberta was an excellent home cook, liked gardening, always tackled the daily crossword puzzle, and enjoyed spending time with loved ones.
Alberta is survived by her sons, Charlie Guy and Kerry Cannon (Beverley); grandchildren Shannon Radici (Breno), Rebecca Calkin (Wes), Jonathan Guy, Erica Younger (Jake), Olivia Guy, Charles Norris (Courtney), Shelly Pond (Travis), Stephanie Wilson (Luke); great-grandchildren Christopher Davis, Michael Radici, Tyler Radici, Logan Radici, Alice Calkin, Ezra Younger, Ty Younger, Justin Lynch, Jasmine Shore, Chase Norris, Lauren McNear (Joseph), Katlin Bengoa, Kenly Pond, Hannah Pond, and Sarah Pond; great-great-grandchild Mavrick McNear; and siblings Barbara Rose, Callie Daniels, and Johnny Bland (Vicki).
She is preceded in death by her sons, Kevin Cannon and Samuel Wayne Guy; parents, Alsey and Rebecca Bland; and siblings Marjorie Lupton, William Bland, Lucy Bland, and Alsey Bland Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park West.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved