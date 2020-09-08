Alberta Bland Cannon
Fayetteville—Alberta Bland Cannon, 90 of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Alberta was born on August 26, 1930 in Carteret County, NC and has lived in Fayetteville since the 1970's. After decades of work, she retired from McCrory's Stores in the 1990's. Alberta will be remembered as caring, sweet-natured, strong, and fiercely dedicated to her family. Alberta was an excellent home cook, liked gardening, always tackled the daily crossword puzzle, and enjoyed spending time with loved ones.
Alberta is survived by her sons, Charlie Guy and Kerry Cannon (Beverley); grandchildren Shannon Radici (Breno), Rebecca Calkin (Wes), Jonathan Guy, Erica Younger (Jake), Olivia Guy, Charles Norris (Courtney), Shelly Pond (Travis), Stephanie Wilson (Luke); great-grandchildren Christopher Davis, Michael Radici, Tyler Radici, Logan Radici, Alice Calkin, Ezra Younger, Ty Younger, Justin Lynch, Jasmine Shore, Chase Norris, Lauren McNear (Joseph), Katlin Bengoa, Kenly Pond, Hannah Pond, and Sarah Pond; great-great-grandchild Mavrick McNear; and siblings Barbara Rose, Callie Daniels, and Johnny Bland (Vicki).
She is preceded in death by her sons, Kevin Cannon and Samuel Wayne Guy; parents, Alsey and Rebecca Bland; and siblings Marjorie Lupton, William Bland, Lucy Bland, and Alsey Bland Jr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park West.
