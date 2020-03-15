|
Alex Valverde
Fayetteville—Alex Christian Valverde, age 17, passed away March 12, 2020 at home.
He was born October 3, 2002 in Fort Carson, Colorado the son of Christopher and Kristin Valverde.
Alex attended Gray's Creek High School and was active in many of the sports such as football, soccer and tennis. He was an outstanding athlete, honor roll student and had ambitious dreams for the future. His sense of humor made others smile, he never met a stranger, always gave a helping hand to others and wore his heart on his sleeve. Most of all, Alex loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Christopher J. Valverde and Kristin Peace Valverde of Long Beach, CA; brother, Eric Valverde of Long Beach, CA; sisters, Tricia Valverde of Colorado Springs and Cynthia Valverde of Los Angeles, CA; grandmother, Toni Peace of Long Beach, CA; canine companion, Sadie; and numerous other loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 6 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Hope Mills Lake Park in Hope Mills, NC.
Flowers welcome or memorials may be made to The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide, 110 West Main Street, Free Hold, NJ 07728.
Reeves Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020