Alexander Logan McNish
Fayetteville—Alexander Logan McNish, 24, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
He was born on July 2, 1996 to David and Amy McNish. He was a 2014 graduate of Pine Forest High School.
Logan, known to some of his friends as Alex, will be remembered for his bright smile and dry sense of humor.
Left to cherish Logan's memory are his parents David and Amy McNish; grandparents, Charles and Beverly Cooley, David and Jean McNish; aunt, Stephanie Miller; cousin, Lauren Miller; and his extended family and many friends.
A private family service will be planned for a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com
.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.