Alfonza McNeill
Fayetteville—Mr. Alfonza McNeill, age 68 of 5485 Dudley Road, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on September 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 2:00 PM in The Church at Cedar Creek. Burial: McNeill Family Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Betty; brothers, Roscoe and Paul McNeill; adopted brother, Hughes W. Bryant; sisters, Trudy B. McNeill, Bessie Magby and Sarah Butler and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, September 11th from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends at the home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019