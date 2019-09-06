Home

WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
The Church at Cedar Creek

Alfonza McNeill

Alfonza McNeill Obituary
Alfonza McNeill
Fayetteville—Mr. Alfonza McNeill, age 68 of 5485 Dudley Road, Fayetteville, NC departed this life on September 5, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 2:00 PM in The Church at Cedar Creek. Burial: McNeill Family Cemetery. He is survived by: wife, Betty; brothers, Roscoe and Paul McNeill; adopted brother, Hughes W. Bryant; sisters, Trudy B. McNeill, Bessie Magby and Sarah Butler and a host of other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, September 11th from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends at the home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019
