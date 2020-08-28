Alfred O. Hardee
Fayetteville—Alfred O. Hardee, more familiarly known as "Al" to the many who loved him, died Aug. 27, 2020. Born Feb. 15, 1948, he was 72. But he always had a young man's sense of humor and zest for life. He looked forward to living his best life every minute of every day.
Al was a lover of God, country, friends, family and the Dallas Cowboys. No one could hold a candle to the love of his life, Diane Jones Hardee, his wife of 52 years. Theirs was not a path without bumps and obstacles, but it was one they unfailingly traversed side by side. Al was preceded in death by their only child, son Scotty. The family takes comfort in the faith that not only will we one day see Al again, but also in the fact that he and Scotty are now reunited, surely sitting in a heavenly deer stand or wetting a hook together in the most majestic of waters.
Al accomplished much in his life. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1972. After retiring from a 33-year career in Civil Service with the U.S. Department of Defense, he worked with the City of Fayetteville for 11 years in Storm Water Management. He was a Master Mason of Creasy Proctor Lodge 679 for 27 years and a church board member at Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church for 24 years.
But none of his accomplishments could compare to the happiness that 13-year-old grandson Leyton Hardee brought him. Al is also survived by daughter-in-law Marcellina Hardee, sister Wanda Boyles and her husband John, as well as aunt and Uncle Margaret and Jerry Adams. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noah and Louise Hardee.
A celebration of Al's life is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 30, at 2 pm at Baywood Pentecostal Holiness Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday. Services have been entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Al's honor to Baywood Pentecostal Church, 1830 Baywood Road, Fayetteville, N.C., 28312.
