Alfred "Al" Schiermeyer
Bunnlevel—The Family of Alfred "Al" Schiermeyer announce he was called home on March 25, 2019. He is now in the company of our dear Lord and his beloved wife Caroline.
Alfred was born on April 13, 1936 in Englishtown NJ. He worked at the Nescafe/Nestle Company in Freehold NJ beginning in his early 20s where he retired after 40 years. Al married Caroline Bahm on October 6 1962. They raised their four children in Englishtown.
Upon his retirement, he and Caroline promptly moved to North Carolina where they settled in the community of Bunnlevel where they were welcomed as if they lived there their entire lives. They fellowshipped at the Bunnlevel Presbyterian Church and volunteered at the Bunnlevel Fire Department.
Caroline passed in July of 2003. Al continued to live in the embrace of his new home among family, friends and neighbors.
Alfred is preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers and beloved wife Caroline. He is survived by his four adult children Lisa, Linda, James and Tina.
A memorial to celebrate Alfred's life will be held on June 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at: Bunnlevel Presbyterian Church 6147 US 401 Bunnlevel, NC 28323
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Bunnlevel Presbyterian Church 6147 US 401 Bunnlevel, NC 28323 and/or Bunnlevel Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 528, Bunnlevel NC 28323
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019