Alfred T. Swain
1937 - 2020
Spring Lake—Alfred Teal Swain, 83, of Spring Lake went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2020 at Autumn Care of Fayetteville.
Alfred was born to the late Alfred and Minnie Teal Swain on June 14, 1937 in Columbus, Georgia. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by several of his brothers, sisters, and family members.
He was a kind man and will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by a sister, Brenda Roberts and her husband Kenneth; nieces, Yola Gatlin, Rebecca S. Crain, Karin Clynch and nephews, William Clifford Rennie, Jr., Kevin Roberts and Kennin Clynch and many other family members.
There will be a private inurnment at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Cremation services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
