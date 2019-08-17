|
|
Alfred Wilson Griffin, Jr.
Goldsboro—Alfred Wilson "A.W." Griffin, Jr. was born on May 16, 1927, in Goldsboro, NC, and passed away on August 14, 2019, in Fayetteville, NC. He was the son of the late Essie Marie Brown Griffin and Alfred Wilson Griffin, Sr. At the time of his death, he was a resident of Carolina Inn at Village Green in Fayetteville.
A.W. enjoyed growing up in Goldsboro surrounded by family and friends, where boyhood activities included adventures with friends all around town on horseback (livestock was permitted in backyards within city limits at the time), being in the Knot Hole Gang for the Goldsboro Manufacturers of the former Eastern Carolina baseball league, the Popeye Club at Saturday matinees, and the pursuit of a variety of musical talents including playing the violin and piano.
A.W. was a member of Troop 1, the oldest Boy Scout troop in the Tuscarora Council. He achieved Eagle Scout and was a member of the Tribe of Ku-ni-eh, a scouting honor society. As an adult, A.W. received the Tuscarora Award of Merit and volunteered in a variety of scouting capacities including serving on the Tuscarora Council Executive Board, the Torhunta District Committee, as Executive Chairman of the Distinguished Citizens Awards Dinner and as Cubmaster.
A.W. graduated from the oldest public university in the country, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the the university's oldest social fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta. A.W. enrolled in college the day after graduation from Goldsboro High School in 1944 and remained in school until turning 18, when he left to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. Following the Navy, A.W. returned to Chapel Hill, graduating with a degree in Chemistry in 1950.
A.W. was a retired Goldsboro businessman. Following a couple of years at National Savings and Trust Company in Washington, D.C., A.W. returned home where he founded Eastern Realty and Construction Co. (ERACCO), Business Services Co. and Anserphone of Goldsboro, Inc. For many years A.W.'s businesses provided telephone answering, paging and mobile phone services to the greater Goldsboro area, and waste collection in Wayne County. A.W. was president of the Goldsboro Board of Realtors, a member of the Jaycees, and twice named the Goldsboro News-Argus "Personality in the News."
In 1958 A.W. met his future wife, Norma Faye Stephenson of Willow Springs, N.C., at a reception he and other bachelors hosted for teachers and nurses who had recently moved to Goldsboro. Norma had just arrived in Goldsboro upon graduation from Meredith College to teach elementary school. They were married in 1959. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this September 19th.
An active member of First Christian Church in Goldsboro, A.W. was a lifelong and fourth generation member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He served as elder, chair of the worship committee, chair of the building committee, Sunday school superintendent, church moderator and trustee.
A.W. always had a special fondness for Martin County and his many family connections there. It was the birthplace of his mother and father, whose families settled there before the American Revolution when Martin County was still part of Tyrrell County. A.W. was named for great-grandfathers on each side, Alfred Griffin and Wilson Manning.
A.W. is survived by his wife, Norma; children Donna Griffin Davenport (Russ) of Fayetteville, NC and Alfred Wilson Griffin of New York, NY; grandchildren Wilson Griffin Fowler (Sapphira), Caroline Fowler Zamadics (Tom) and Mary Maxton Fowler; sister-in-law Cheryl Frazier Griffin. In addition to his parents, A.W. was predeceased by an infant brother, Alfred Wilson Griffin, and brother, Reginald Brown Griffin.
The family would like to express gratitude to the dedication, care, grace and compassion of the staff at The Carolina Inn at Village Green over the past 12 months and of the staff of Community Home Care & Hospice over the past 4 months.
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 1609 Ash Street, Goldsboro, NC, with the Rev. Dr. Penny B. Ziemer presiding. A reception and visitation will follow the service at the church. Interment will precede the service at Willow Dale Cemetery in Goldsboro in a private setting for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Christian Church (Music Endowment), 1609 Ash Street, Goldsboro, NC; Tuscarora Council Endowment Fund, 172 NC Hwy 581 South, Goldsboro, NC 27530; or Wayne County Public Library Foundation Inc. (Public History Programs), 1001 E. Ash St., Goldsboro, NC 27530.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019