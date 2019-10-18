|
Ali Talat Barakat
Colorado Springs—Ali Talat Barakat, 24, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home.
Born in Mobile, Alabama, he was the son of Loraine Crosson and Talat Barakat. Along with his parents, he is survived by his step-father, David Crosson; his true love, Chehela; sisters, Dana Crosson of Fayetteville, Lindsey Crosson of Fayetteville; and his step-sister, Caitlin Crosson of Apex.
Ali graduated from Pine Forest High School in 2013. He was a member of the NC National Guard. He later joined the Army where he was stationed on Active Duty in Colorado Springs as part of 10th Group SF. Ali also trained with Sneider and received his CDL license. He was very reliable at work and communicated well with others. He was very protective of his friends and family. His friends and landlord comically shared that he was the cleanest person they had ever met, and he was the prettiest man they had ever seen.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rockfish Memorial Park.
Ali loved playing the guitar and drawing. He was a loving son, brother, and friend who will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019