Alice Benson Phillips

Alice Benson Phillips Obituary
Alice Benson Phillips
Hope Mills—Alice Benson Phillips, 87, of Hope Mills passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, James Fletcher Phillips; her mother, Laura Benson; father, Marion Benson; brother, Bill Benson; sisters, Frances Elliott, Mavis Barefoot, Eunice Adams, Rachael Blount, and Margaret Johnson; and grandson, Christopher Haveman.
She is survived by her son, Eddie Phillips and wife Lisa of Fayetteville; daughters, Rita Worrell of Fayetteville, Vicki Siler and husband Darrell of Siler City; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
Ms. Phillips retired from the great A&P Tea Company and was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
A grave side service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 29 to July 30, 2019
