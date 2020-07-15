Alice Core Montgomery

Fayetteville—Mrs. Alice Core Montgomery, 83 of Fayetteville passed away Sunday evening, July 12, 2020 at her home.

Mrs. Montgomery was born April 3, 1937 in Harnett County daughter of the late Willie Oscar and Irma Ward Core. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Montgomery; daughter, Connie Stewart; sisters, Irma Nordhus, Lucille Pate; brothers, Howard, David and Lessane Core.

She was retired from Black & Decker in Fayetteville and attended the Erwin Church of God in Erwin.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tim Cowan officiating Burial will follow at the Erwin Memorial Park Cemetery.

In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the family requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Wann of Fayetteville, Doris Mohler and husband Jim of Fayetteville, son Danny Stone and wife Twilla of New Bern; grandchildren, Tim Feasel, Mary Creech and husband Dan, Danny Stone, Jr. John Stone and wife Crystal, Lillie Stone, Jenni Lane and husband Corey, Allison Mohler, Fred Pittman, Michael Pittman; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Lane, Amelia Lane, Poppy Lane, Carol Ann Feasel, Brayden Feasel, RJ Hobbs, Elsie Lane, Charlie Creech; great great grandchildren, PJ Wood, Ava McGrady & Scarlett Tefel; sisters, Vicky Core of Angier, Lanette Williford of Benson; brothers, Willie Core of Clayton, Jimmy Core and wife Pam of Dunn.

A public viewing will be held Thursday 1 – 4 p.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.

The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.



