|
|
Alice Lee Tyson
Linden — Mrs. Alice L. Tyson, 74, of Fayetteville, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at her residence. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Mrs. Tyson was preceded in death by her father, Garlon Parker; son, B.J. Tyson and husband, Raymond Earl Tyson. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Linza; mother, Loraine Leigh Parker; brother, Edward Parker.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 29 to May 30, 2019