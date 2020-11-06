Alice M. ClarksonHope Mills — Mrs. Alice M. Clarkson, 88, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.She was the daughter of Roy A. Evans and Alice C. Evans, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her sister Edwina A. Evans and her husband John M. Clarkson, Jr.In the 1930s, a group of African American Roman Catholics, seeking a place to worship freely amid the racial prejudices of the time, formed the Fayetteville unit of the Colored Catholic League of North Carolina. The "Original Eight" Catholics who attended the formation meetings which led to the establishment of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Fayetteville included Mrs. Clarkson's mother, her uncle Joseph L. Cameron and grandmother, Mrs. Claudia Cameron. Mrs. Clarkson and her sister were children at the time, and they attended the formation meetings as "Junior Members". They were both honored guests at the 75th anniversary celebration at St. Ann in 2014.Mrs. Clarkson attended St. Francis de Sales High School in Rock Castle, VA; which was the first of numerous Roman Catholic schools founded by St. Katherine Drexel. She often referred to the influence of the saint, whom she knew as "Mother Katherine".She graduated from North Carolina College in Durham (now North Carolina Central University) in 1952. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.She married John M. Clarkson, Jr. in 1953, at St. Ann Church, in Fayetteville. Her wedding, on December 26, 1953, was the first Nuptial Mass celebrated at St. Ann.As the wife of a career soldier, Mrs. Clarkson lived and worked in several locations around the world. She enjoyed a long and successful career teaching in public schools in Tokyo, Japan, Reston, VA, and Cumberland County, NC.Mrs. Clarkson is survived by her children, John M. Clarkson, III and wife Karalyn of Annapolis, MD, Edwina F. Clarkson of Fayetteville, Anne M. Clarkson and her partner Samantha Ruskin of Columbia, SC, Michael G. Clarkson of Reston, VA, and Karen C. Clarkson of Hope Mills. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion to her family and friends and she is sorely missed.