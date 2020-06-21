Alice Marie Bateman HobbsFayetteville—Alice Marie Bateman Hobbs of Fayetteville, NC passed away at her home after battling cancer for several months. Her devoted husband, George, was by her side as his angel was carried into Heaven. Alice was born in Eden, NC. She attended Grimesley High School in Greensboro, NC and received her GED from Guilford Technical Institute. Alice worked in the Food Service Industries all her life. For over twenty years she worked for Cracker Barrel in Fayetteville, NC where she made many friends among her co-workers and her customers.Alice was a kind, tenderhearted person and she tried to take care of everyone. If you knew Alice, you loved her. It was that simple. She had a quick wit, a playful personality, and a heart that was always ready to give whatever was needed of her. Alice had a loving heart that embraced anyone who came into her life, but her husband and her three children were her world and she gave them unconditional love and devotion which will remain forever to give them comfort.She is survived by her loving husband, George Hobbs of Fayetteville, three children; Robert Bateman, Patricia Bateman, and Michael Bateman, all of Fayetteville, NC; a sister, Elizabeth Ann Atwater of Pfafftwon, NC; and a brother, Jimmy Long of Reidsville, NC.She was preceded in death by her Father, Dewey Long of Eden, NC; Mother, Ruth Gibson Long of Eden, NC; First husband, Bill Bateman of Fayetteville, NC; second son, Dewey Bateman; Sister, Betsy Morton of Greenville, SC; and brothers David Long of Eden, NC, Dewey Long of Martinsville, VA, Arthur Long of Pelham, NC, and Robert Long of Byron, GA.The service for Alice Hobbs will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1 PM at the Hope Mills Church of God. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 12-1 pm.