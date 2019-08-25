Fayetteville Observer Obituaries
|
Services
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331

Alice Mary (Appleby) Hanrick
Hope Mills—Alice M. Hanrick, 90, of Hope Mills passed away Saturday August 24 at her home surrounded by family.
She was born October 30, 1928 in Medford, Massachusetts to the late Alice and Harry Appleby. Alice was preceded in death by her husband LTC (Ret.) Dennis M. Hanrick; two brothers Daniel P. Appleby and Harry P. Appleby; a sister Dorothy Daniel; and two infant daughters Mary Ann and Mary Jo Hanrick.
Alice was a faithful member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills, NC. She was active in the Girl Scouts for over 30 years receiving the Mainstay Award for her contributions and was affectionately known as "Mrs. Witch" during her time at Carvers Falls Summer Camp. She graciously served as a tutor for Urban Ministries. Alice served with the Officer's Wives on Fort Bragg serving as treasurer and secretary. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception of Sodality at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
She is survived by nine daughters Gail Pomeroy, Brenda Foos (Mike), Karen Mintz (Terry), Ellen Radachovsky, Margaret Walters, Kathleen Bowers (Brian), Maureen Weiland (Rob), Jennifer Fritz (Eric), Jeanine Yeomans (Bruce); two sons Dennis Hanrick (Terry) and Gregory Hanrick ; a sister Joan Roy; 23 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 Monday August 26 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. A funeral mass will be held 12PM Tuesday August 27 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 5050 Oak Street in Hope Mills, NC. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The children of Alice would like to give special recognition to our niece Danielle for her compassionate care of our Mom for the past several years.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019
