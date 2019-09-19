|
|
Aline Long Hemmingway
Hope Mills—Nancy Aline Long Hemmingway, 91, of Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ishan and Mattie Long; husband, Woodrow Hemmingway; and granddaughter, Aimee Hemmingway.
Aline is survived by daughters, Jane Wagner, and Dorothy McVickers and husband Bobby; son, Woodie Hemmingway and wife Phyllis; sister, Louise Boatwright; five grandchildren, Charles, Ricky, Deborah, Tammy, and Wayne; and seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and several other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Aline was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019