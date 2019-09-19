Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
View Map

Aline Long Hemmingway

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aline Long Hemmingway Obituary
Aline Long Hemmingway
Hope Mills—Nancy Aline Long Hemmingway, 91, of Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ishan and Mattie Long; husband, Woodrow Hemmingway; and granddaughter, Aimee Hemmingway.
Aline is survived by daughters, Jane Wagner, and Dorothy McVickers and husband Bobby; son, Woodie Hemmingway and wife Phyllis; sister, Louise Boatwright; five grandchildren, Charles, Ricky, Deborah, Tammy, and Wayne; and seven great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and several other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park on Ramsey Street.
Aline was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now