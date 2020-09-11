Lt. Col. Allen B. CofioriFayetteville—Lt. Col. Allen B. Cofiori, USAF (Ret.), of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 7th, 2020 at the age of 73.He is survived by his wife, Caroline "Kim" Brooks Cofiori of Fayetteville, his children, Caroline Cofiori Barnes of Virginia Beach, VA, Joseph Allen Cofiori of Kenosha, WI, Kristen Cofiori Blacker of Chapel Hill, NC and five grandchildren.A private memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12th at Haymount United Methodist Church in Fayetteville, NC.A burial with full military honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. at a later date.