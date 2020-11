Or Copy this URL to Share

Allen D. Mitchell

Fayetteville — Allen D. Mitcchell , 65, passed October 26, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. There will be a viewing on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.Burial: Northside Cemetery. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..