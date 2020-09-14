Allen Hinton Hudson

Falcon—Allen Hinton Hudson, 48, of Falcon, N.C. passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Allen was born September 10, 1972 in Cumberland County. Allen received the ranking of Eagle Scout at the age of 13. He was a 1990 graduate of Cape Fear High School and a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in Agriculture Business. He was self-employed as a farmer with Hudson Farms and also the manager of Quality Cotton Gin, Inc. He served previously as a commissioner for the Town of Falcon, was on the nominating committee for Cape Fear Farm Credit and was a Board of Director for Southern Cotton Ginners Association. He was a member of Culbreth Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church in Falcon.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 16th at 2:00 pm with visitation prior to the service from 12:00pm – 1:45pm at the JA Culbreth Auditorium located at 6754 East Street Falcon, NC. Pastor Casey Strickland and Bishop Danny Nelson will be officiating.

Allen is survived by his wife, Janna Draughon Hudson, daughters Jenna and Alyssa, parents Bruce and Margaret Carroll Hudson, brothers Michael and Steven, grandmother, Elene Hudson all of Falcon. He was preceded in death by grandparents Alsey Hinton Hudson, R. A. Carroll Jr. and Margaret Draughon Carroll.

Memorials may be made to Culbreth Memorial PH Church, PO Box 92 Falcon, NC 28342.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home, Dunn, NC.

All COVID guidelines will be followed



