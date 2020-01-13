|
|
Almeta Page Core Autry
Stedman—Mrs. Almeta Page Core Autry, age 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday night, January 12, 2020. She was with her family at her home at the time of her death.
Mrs. Autry was the oldest of the children of Mr. Joe & Mrs. Ola Page. Her siblings were Leo Page (Reba) Wylene Page Matthews (Irettis), & Lois Page Lindsay (Dave).
After graduating from high school at 18 years old, Almeta left the area to work with the Railroad in Myrtle Beach and Conway, SC. She was a Morse Code Expert and worked many years in that field. In a recent conversation, she told one of her caretakers that she was very happy she still remembered a lot of the Morse Code.
At the age of 14, she met Marshall Lloyd Core, Sr. and she said that he walked four (4) miles over to her house to see her during their "courting" years. She later married him and they were married for 25 years. Lloyd worked as a mechanic and during his career, he owned several "service" stations in the Stedman/Fayetteville areas. Lloyd and Almeta had two sons, Marshall Lloyd Core, Jr . (ML) and Steven Curtis Core.
Later in life, she joined the staff of the Department of Social Services where she became a supervisor. She continued her career w/DSS until her retirement. Lloyd continued his career in auto mechanics and also became the first chief of Bethany Fire Department when it was established in 1961. Almeta served several years as president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the fire department. For the last few years, she has served as an honorary member of the fire department auxiliary. Lloyd & Almeta also served in their church, Magnolia Baptist. They worked hard and they loved and enjoyed their church, community, and family.
Lloyd passed away suddenly due to a massive heart attack he suffered while at work on January 8, 1971. Almeta faced some very difficult years as she raised her two sons as a single parent. However, her faith in God never waivered and she fully relied on the Lord in every aspect of her life. In 1975 her path crossed with that of a very nice widow in the community, Mr. Woodrow Autry. They both were confident the Lord brought them together and they married August 16, 1975. They enjoyed seven years together before Mr. Woodrow passed away unexpectedly while undergoing surgery on January 13, 1982. His death was a great loss to his and Almeta's family.
Mrs. Autry is survived by her son, Steve Core and wife Brenda of Stedman. She is survived by her grandchildren, Alan Core & wife Tracy of Stedman & Adam Core & wife Monica of Benson. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alan Bladen Core, Jordan Cashwell & friend Kelsey, Katie Cashwell, Hailey Core, Layna Core, & Bladen Clint Core. She is also survived by her sister, Wylene Matthews of Macclesfield. and her brother, Leo Page and wife Reba of Fayetteville.
Other survivors are her step-children and their families: Wilson Autry & wife Kay of Kenansville; George Blackman Autry & wife Brenda of Stedman, & Carol Autry of Tarboro. Her step-grandchildren are: Heather Autry Faircloth of Autryville, Matthew Autry and Mitchell Autry, of Stedman, Robert Autry of Boone, John Autry and William Autry of Greenville, and Scott Autry of Mechanicsville, VA; and 11 step-great grandchildren.
Almeta was pre-deceased by her parents, Mr. Joe and Mrs. Ola Page, her husband Lloyd Core and her husband Woodrow Autry; also by her son, Marshall Lloyd Core, Jr. (ML), his wife, Carolyn, and their daughter, Marsha Lynn. She was pre-deceased by her sister, Lois Page Lindsay and her husband Dave, and by her mother- and father-in-law, Mr. & Mrs. Ernest Core. Her step-son Claxton Autry of Tarboro also pre-deceased her.
She also leaves behind her three exceptional caretakers, Wanda Kubiak, Sherry Starling, & Melissa Cannon. Their love and care for Almeta is deeply appreciated.
A funeral service will be held for Mrs. Autry at 12:00pm Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Rev. Tommy Honeycutt, Rev. Jeff Burkhardt and Rev. Travis Hoke. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 11:50am Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Magnolia Baptist Church, 1021 Magnolia Church Rd, Stedman, NC 28391, Bethany Rural Fire Department, 2140 Wade-Stedman Road, Stedman, NC 28391 or to Bethany Historical Society, Attention: JF Hall, 6772 Faircloth Bridge Road, Stedman, NC 28391.
Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020