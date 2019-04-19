|
Alonza David "Dave" Hadley
Fayetteville— Alonza David Hadley "Dave" 83, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born in Williamston, NC on September 19, 1935. His parents were the late Maude Hadley Winborne and Oscar S. Winborne. He leaves behind his wife of sixty years Sylvia Gautier Hadley, Fayetteville, NC daughter, Teresa Hadley Evans, Wilmington, NC, spouse Evan David Evans son, Michael David Hadley, Fayetteville, NC grand children, Kirstyn Danielle Evans and Misty Rae Hucks. Visitation is at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service on Monday from 6-8 p.m. with funeral service on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Servvice & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019