Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Alonza David "Dave" Hadley


1935 - 2019
Alonza David "Dave" Hadley Obituary
Alonza David "Dave" Hadley
Fayetteville— Alonza David Hadley "Dave" 83, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born in Williamston, NC on September 19, 1935. His parents were the late Maude Hadley Winborne and Oscar S. Winborne. He leaves behind his wife of sixty years Sylvia Gautier Hadley, Fayetteville, NC daughter, Teresa Hadley Evans, Wilmington, NC, spouse Evan David Evans son, Michael David Hadley, Fayetteville, NC grand children, Kirstyn Danielle Evans and Misty Rae Hucks. Visitation is at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service on Monday from 6-8 p.m. with funeral service on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Servvice & Crematory.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
