Alpha Perdue
Fayetteville—Retired US Army MSGT Alpha Randolph Perdue, 88, of Fayetteville, N.C. passed away in his residence on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
His family was his greatest joy and he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Karen Seros.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sumiko Perdue; brother, William Marvin Perdue and wife, Betty of Virginia; sister-in-law, Orlean Perdue of Virginia; children, William Thomas and wife, Abby; Alan Randolph and wife, Phyllis; Grover Calvin and wife, Libby; and Brenda Kathleen and husband, Dennis; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors and interment will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, NC.
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 7 to May 8, 2019