Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
910-488-6217
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herring Funeral Care & Cremations - Fayetteville
2720 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Little Marsh AME Zion Church
St. Pauls, NC
View Map

Alphonso Ferguson

Alphonso Ferguson Obituary
Alphonso Ferguson
Fayetteville—CSM Alphonso Ferguson, US ARMY RET., 86 of 701 McLamb Dr., Fayetteville, passed away at his home Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday at 12 noon at Little Marsh AME Zion Church in St. Pauls. Burial will follow in the Sandhills Veteran Cemetery, Ft. Bragg with full military honors.
Left to cherish his precious memories are his loving wife of sixty-one years, Alene Ferguson; son, Barry L. Ferguson, Sr. (Carla) of Fayetteville; daughter, Sharon A. Worrell (Michael) of Fayetteville; sister, Mary Page-Clay (Franklin) of Colorado Springs, CO; grandson, Barry L. Ferguson, Jr.; great grandson, Kaedyn Lewis and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, who loved him dearly.
A viewing will be held at the funeral on Thursday from 5-7pm.
Arrangements by Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
