Alton Leland "Mac" McCulloch
Fayetteville—Alton Leland "Mac" McCulloch,90, of Newport formerly of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC with his beloved family by his side.
Mac was born July 27, 1929 in Von Ormy, Texas to the late Annie Marie Desalme and William Francis McCulloch. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane McCulloch.
Mac served 27 years in the U.S. Army Special Forces 101st Airborne Division retiring as a Sergeant Major. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Mac was a Mason and a volunteer for the Stoney Point Fire Department.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park with military honors and masonic rites. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12-1:00 pm on Saturday.
He is survived by his son, Alton L. "Sonny" McCulloch, Jr. of Kinston; brothers, Lawrence McCulloch of Texas; sister, Dorothy McCulloch of Texas; grandchildren, Vicki McCulloch and husband Jon; Charles R. McCulloch of Wake Forest; great-daughters, Emily and Natalie McCulloch.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020