Major Alvin M. Coley
Fayetteville — A precious life ended when Major Alvin M. Coley was taken from us. We know that he will rest with our Heavenly Father. After so much suffering, the Lord took him from all pain and took him to himself, where there is no pain and no burden of a tear.
Major Alvin Maurice Coley was born on June 6, 1937. He was the fifth of ten children born to the late Guffrey and Sarah Coley. He grew up in Goldsboro NC. and was a 1956 graduate of Dillard High School. He was affectionately known as "Spook".
On September 24, 1961, he married the love of his life, Lillie Wooten and they became parents to two caring and attentive children Alvin Jr. (Junnie) and Tiffani.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 and retired as a Major in 1983. His decorations included: Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Parachute Badge, Presidential Unit Citation, Expert Infantry Badge, Vietnam Cross Of Gallantry With Palm, Humanitarian Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal ( 4 Awards), Master Paratrooper, Ranger, Pathfinder, Special Forces, Delta Force, Army Security, Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.
He united with Shady Grove MBC, Lagrange, NC and served on the Deacon Board.
He continued his education at Fayetteville State University with degrees in Sociology, Political Science, and Criminal Justice. His Military Education Included First Serqeant Administration Course, Special Forces Operations and Intelligence Course.
He worked for the Department of Corrections in Harnett County and retired after 20 years
He is survived by his wife of 57 years Lillie Wooten Coley; a son, Alvin M. Coley Jr., daughter Tiffani Coley.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12:00 noon at Family Fellowship Worship Center, 1014 Danbury Rd., Fayetteville NC 28311. A public viewing will be held at Herring Funeral Care & Cremations, 2720 Murchison Rd., Fayetteville NC 28301 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. An Inspirational wake will be held at 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd., Fort Bragg, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019