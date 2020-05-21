|
|
Amber Rene Palma
Fayetteville—Amber Rene Palma, 34, passed away at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She was born on January 19, 1986 in Fayetteville, NC to Andy Robert Palma and the late Donna (Morril) Palma.
Amber graduated from South View HS and was a former student at FTCC. She was a hard worker who was willing to assist anyone in need. Even after her long days working as a waitress, Amber always found time for her family and friends, and was devoted to her three children. She enjoyed shopping and was an avid volunteer at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter. Amber's compassion for her family, friends, and the animals she helped cared for, will be deeply missed. She will be remembered as a wonderful daughter, sister, mother, and friend. Those who knew and loved her will remember the wonderful times she had with them.
Amber is survived by her father, Andy Robert and wife, Sherry Palma of Fayetteville; her three children, Haley, Niya, and Matthew of Fayetteville; two sisters, Nancy Palma and Lyndsay Plater of Fayetteville; paternal grandparents, Simon and Helga Palma of Hope Mills, maternal grandmother, Carolyn Starling of Hope Mills and several other family members.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 6 pm in Rogers and Breece Chapel. A visitation will be held from 4:45-5:45 pm prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to FAPS -Fayetteville Animal Protection Society in Amber's honor.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 21 to May 22, 2020