Amelia M. Eberhardt
Hope Mills—Amelia "Amy" Mozingo Eberhardt, 77, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. She and her husband, Daniel R. Eberhardt shared over 38 years of marriage. She graduated from Stedman High School and Western Carolina College.
She touched 1000's of lives through her teaching in both Mecklenburg and Cumberland County Schools and through her faith and participation in church. She has also served as a paramedic, a volunteer firefighter with Lafayette Village Fire Department, and an instructor with the Red Cross.
She is predeceased by her parents, Warren and Virginia Mozingo; her granddaughter, Tiffany Sykes; and stepson, David Mark Eberhardt.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; her daughter, Mary Ellen Edwards and husband Doug of Charlotte; grandsons, Clark and Austin Edwards; her brother, Reuben and wife Ann of Clover, SC; stepdaughter, Danna Sykes and husband John; granddaughters, Meghan Nelson and Rylee Sykes of Fayetteville; and a love-adopted family in Colorado.
A private family burial will be held, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Mills Presbyterian Church, PO BOX 298, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
