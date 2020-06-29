Andra Lynn Allen
Dunn— Andra Lynn Allen, 67, passed June 26,2020. A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn Burial: The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.