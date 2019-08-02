|
|
1SG (Ret.) Andrew Jackson "Jack" Davis
Fayetteville—1SG (Ret.) Andrew Jackson Davis, 86, of Fayetteville went on to serve in the Army of Lord Tuesday, July 30.
1SG Davis was born July 9, 1933 in Palmetto County, TN to the late Emma Kate Clifford Davis and William Robert Davis of Shelbyville, TN. He was preceded in death by his son, David Terry Hart.
1SG Davis served 22 years in the Army and was awarded the Combat Medical Badge, 2 Bronze Stars, and a Meritorious Service Medal. Following his military service, he went on to pursue a career in Real Estate. 1SG Davis was very active with the Fayetteville Independent Light Infantry serving as a trustee and achieving the rank of Captain.
He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Davis of the home; two sons, Michael K. Davis of Shelbyville, TN, and Allen Sykes of Roseboro, NC; four daughters, Dawn Faircloth of Fayetteville, NC, Deborah Ketner of Salisbury, NC, Linda Stackhouse of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, and Sheila Holder of Raleigh, NC; a brother, William Robert Davis, Jr. of Brentwood, TN; two sisters, Bessie Ruth Banks of Manchester, TN and Mary Frances Crosslin of Memphis, TN; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11AM to 12PM on Monday August 5 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12 PM in the Jernigan-Warren Chapel with Pastor Tony Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park-West on Raeford Rd. with military honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fayetteville Independent Light Infantry at 210 Burgess St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
The family would like to thank the Veteran's Administration as well as the staff of Autumn Care of Raeford for their kindness and caring support.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019