Andrew Thomas McCaffrey

Arlington—Andrew Thomas McCaffrey, passed away on August 19, 2020. Andrew was born on March 3rd, 1972 to Michael and Barbara McCaffrey. He is preceded in death by his father, Michael. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Barefield, his children, Brandon and Izabel, and his step-son, Jason. He is also survived by his brothers, Phil and Steve McCaffrey, and his mother Barbara McCaffrey, as well as many beloved friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8th from 2pm-6pm at Murphy Funeral Homes Arlington. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mindful Memorial Day.



