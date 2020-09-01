1/
Andrew Thomas McCaffrey
1972 - 2020
Arlington—Andrew Thomas McCaffrey, passed away on August 19, 2020. Andrew was born on March 3rd, 1972 to Michael and Barbara McCaffrey. He is preceded in death by his father, Michael. He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Barefield, his children, Brandon and Izabel, and his step-son, Jason. He is also survived by his brothers, Phil and Steve McCaffrey, and his mother Barbara McCaffrey, as well as many beloved friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8th from 2pm-6pm at Murphy Funeral Homes Arlington. Burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mindful Memorial Day.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murphy Funeral Homes
4510 Wilson Boulevard
Arlington, VA 22203
7039204800
