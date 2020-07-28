1/1
Angela B. Covington
Angela B. Covington
Fayetteville—FAYETTEVILLE-- Ms. Angela Renita Bryant Covington North Carolina, passed away July 22, 2020, at the age of 60. She worked at Cumberland County Mental Health from October 1999 to February 2009, in various roles, including a substance abuse program supervisor. Angela served two terms on the Governor's Substance Abuse Advisory Council. She was also involved with the North Carolina Treatment Accountability for Safer Communities (TASC) Network. Angela was an advocate for the 12-step program. She was the founder and owner of New Directions, a transitional service for women that is still in full operation today.
Angela is survived by her loving mother, Lizzie Irene Bryant of Greensboro, NC; brothers, Gregory Bryant, Sr. (Evelyn) of Fayetteville, NC, and Dr. Kelvin Bryant (Patrice) of Greensboro, NC; one niece, Helen Irene Bryant of Greensboro, NC; and five nephews - Lt. Gregory Bryant, Jr. (US Navy) of Jacksonville, FL; Senior Airman William Bryant (US Air Force) of Adana, Turkey; Timothy Bryant of Greensboro, NC; Patrick Bryant of Greensboro, NC; and Stephen Bryant of Greensboro, NC.; one uncle, Willie Sams of Doraville, GA; and a host of relatives and lifelong friends. Service is on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing is 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Covington House/New Directions (A transitional and recovery house) checks made payable to Erik and Shawnette Hartfield, 3721 Heartpine Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28306.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
