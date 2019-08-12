Home

Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
(910) 875-4145
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crumpler Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc
131 Harris Ave
Raeford, NC 28376

Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery

Angela Blackburn

Angela Blackburn Obituary
Angela Blackburn
Raeford—Mrs. Angela (Sherry) Williamson Blackburn of Raeford passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in her home, at the age of 60.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Arnold Williamson.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ronald E. Blackburn of Raeford, NC; her daughter, Jennifer L. Blackburn of Raeford, NC; her mother Vivian Williamson of Tunnel Hill, GA;
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Crumpler Funeral Home in Raeford, NC
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
