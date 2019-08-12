|
Angela Blackburn
Raeford—Mrs. Angela (Sherry) Williamson Blackburn of Raeford passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 in her home, at the age of 60.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard Arnold Williamson.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ronald E. Blackburn of Raeford, NC; her daughter, Jennifer L. Blackburn of Raeford, NC; her mother Vivian Williamson of Tunnel Hill, GA;
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Crumpler Funeral Home in Raeford, NC
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019