Angela (Bass) Gore
1967 - 2020
Chadbourn—Angela "Angie" Bass Gore, age 53, of the Beaverdam Community, died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Columbus Regional Hospital, Whiteville, NC. Born February 11, 1967 in Cumberland County, NC, she was the daughter of Bobby Gene Bass and Annette Trogdon Bass of Fayetteville, NC.
She was a Columbus County School teacher for thirty years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who loved her family dearly. Always smiling and kind, she never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of thirty one years: Joseph "Joe" Alton Gore of Chadbourn, NC; two sons: Joseph Gore and wife Katie of Chadbourn, NC and Bobby Gore of Chadbourn, NC; one sister: Dawn Collins of Hope Mills, NC; one grandson: Jacob Gore; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Beaverdam Original Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the McPherson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the service in the church.
A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.
A service of Inman Ward Funeral Home and Crematory.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
