Angus Alverson McCormick
Lumberton — Angus Alverson McCormick, 88, passed away peacefully at his Lumberton home on May 16th, 2018. Angus was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann McLean McCormick and Angus Archibald McCormick, his brother William Neill McCormick, and his first wife Katherine Lee (Kitty) McCormick. He is survived by his second wife Dr. Carolyn Brumm McCormick and his children, Lee McCormick of Annapolis, Md., Rob McCormick (Leslie) of Apex, Graham McCormick (Bronwen) of Enka, Mary Alice McCormick of Saint Pauls, Daniel McCormick of Raleigh and four grandchildren, Anna Beth McCormick, Katherine McCormick, Joshua Jones and Gillian McCormick. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Catherine Houck and Sarah Britt of Lumberton, Malcolm McCormick (Anne) of Flat Rock, and Duncan McCormick of Raleigh. Angus was born in Saint Pauls on May 18, 1930. He graduated from Saint Pauls High School in 1948 and entered the U.S. Air Force, serving at Sheppard Air Force base in Wichita Falls, Tex. during the Korean War. He graduated in 1955 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he met Katherine (Kitty) Lee of Lumberton. Angus and Kitty married in 1956 and lived in Saint Pauls where he worked with Burlington Industries while she taught in the Fayetteville school system. Angus lost Kitty to cancer in 1973. Angus and Dr. Carolyn Brumm married in 1975 and Angus returned to farming full time with his brother William and their friend George Sykes. Angus and Carolyn adopted Mary Alice and Daniel in 1986 and 1988 respectively. After retiring from farming Angus continued to be involved with the Robeson County Master Gardeners and the Robeson County Genealogical society. Angus was an active member of the Saint Pauls Presbyterian Church for his entire life. He served the church as an elder and treasurer, sang in the choir, and taught Sunday school to many different age groups. In 2014 the church honored him as an Elder Emeritus. The extended family will host a reception on Sunday May 19, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. in the Saint Pauls Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 228 N. Old Stage Road, Saint Pauls. A memorial service will follow in the church sanctuary at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Saint Pauls Presbyterian Church. McNeill-Mackie Funeral Home of Saint Pauls is managing funeral arrangements.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 17 to May 18, 2019