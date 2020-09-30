1/
Angus Geoffrey Turner
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angus Geoffrey Turner
McColl—McColl, SC
Angus Geoffrey Turner, 48 unexpectedly passed away at his home on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Known as "Jeff" to everyone, he was born in Laurinburg, NC on February 8, 1972 to the late Lawrence A. Turner and Judy T. Bowen. He was in the 1990 First Graduating Class at Marlboro High School, where he played football for the Marlboro Bulldogs. After high school Jeff worked for Covington Fabrics in McColl, SC. After the closure of Covington Fabrics, using his artistic talents, Jeff became a sought-after tattoo artist with Wicked Skinsations in Lumberton, NC.
Jeff had a passion for Football, and a love for his Dallas Cowboys. He was a fan of NASCAR and had an eclectic taste in music from Percy Sledge, to Hank Williams, Jr. to Creed. He appreciated an array of musical genres. But his greatest passion and pastime was grilling. He loved to grill for family and friends. He would never let someone leave with an empty stomach from his home.
Gone from this earthly world too soon, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 23 years, Sharon Kaye Hatcher of McColl. His son, Geoffrey Ryan Turner (Jimmy) of Austin, Texas, His Mother Judy T. Bowen of McColl, step daughters Christie Fields (Robert) and Amanda Hatcher (J.D.) both of McColl, brother Timothy E. Locklear (Jim) of Wake Forest, NC, sister Connie T. Williams (Eddie) of Raeford, NC, brother David Turner of Cheraw, SC, Six Grandchildren, Austin, Kelsey, Trisa, Miranda, Ariel, and Heaven, and Two Great Grandchildren, Cameron and A'Vayah. In addition, he leaves behind a host of extended family members and devoted friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father Lawrence A. Turner and brother Buddy Turner.
A graveside service will be held 3pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Rogers Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Rogers Funeral Home.
***Due to COVID-19 regulations set forth by the CDC and local governments we ask that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear appropriate facial coverings. Thank you for your understanding. ***
Online condolences made at www.rogersofmccoll.com.
Rogers Funeral Home is honored to assist the Turner family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved